The Indiana State Sycamores (11-1, 2-0 MVC) play the Evansville Purple Aces (10-2, 1-1 MVC) in a clash of MVC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Indiana State vs. Evansville Game Information

Indiana State Players to Watch

Isaiah Swope: 19.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Robbie Avila: 16.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Jayson Kent: 12.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Ryan Conwell: 15.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Julian Larry: 11.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Evansville Players to Watch

Ben Humrichous: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Yacine Toumi: 10.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Tanner Cuff: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Kenny Strawbridge: 9.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Antonio Thomas: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Indiana State vs. Evansville Stat Comparison

Indiana State Rank Indiana State AVG Evansville AVG Evansville Rank 8th 88.2 Points Scored 82.5 45th 178th 70.8 Points Allowed 70.5 170th 258th 34.7 Rebounds 39.0 82nd 352nd 6.2 Off. Rebounds 8.4 241st 4th 11.1 3pt Made 6.8 240th 20th 17.9 Assists 16.3 52nd 146th 11.4 Turnovers 10.1 52nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.