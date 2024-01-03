Wednesday's contest at Hulman Center has the Indiana State Sycamores (11-2, 2-0 MVC) taking on the Evansville Purple Aces (10-3, 1-1 MVC) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 83-72 victory, as our model heavily favors Indiana State.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana State vs. Evansville Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Terre Haute, Indiana

Terre Haute, Indiana Venue: Hulman Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Indiana State vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 83, Evansville 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana State vs. Evansville

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana State (-11.1)

Indiana State (-11.1) Computer Predicted Total: 155.3

Indiana State has gone 7-3-0 against the spread, while Evansville's ATS record this season is 9-3-0. A total of eight out of the Sycamores' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Purple Aces' games have gone over. Indiana State is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests, while Evansville has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other MVC Predictions

Indiana State Performance Insights

The Sycamores outscore opponents by 15.1 points per game (scoring 87.2 points per game to rank 10th in college basketball while giving up 72.1 per outing to rank 209th in college basketball) and have a +196 scoring differential overall.

Indiana State records 34.1 rebounds per game (283rd in college basketball) compared to the 33.6 of its opponents.

Indiana State knocks down 11.3 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in college basketball) at a 41.2% rate (fourth-best in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 per game its opponents make at a 30.9% rate.

The Sycamores average 109.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (fifth in college basketball), and give up 90.4 points per 100 possessions (200th in college basketball).

Indiana State has won the turnover battle by 1.7 turnovers per game, committing 11.5 (158th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.2 (92nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.