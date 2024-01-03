Two hot squads hit the court when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) host the Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Cornhuskers are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Hoosiers, who have won three in a row.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Indiana matchup in this article.

Indiana vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Indiana vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nebraska Moneyline Indiana Moneyline

Indiana vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Indiana has compiled a 6-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Hoosiers have been an underdog by 6 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Nebraska has covered eight times in 13 games with a spread this season.

The Cornhuskers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 13 times this season.

Indiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +18000

+18000 Indiana, based on its national championship odds (+18000), ranks significantly better (61st in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (101st).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Hoosiers have experienced the fourth-biggest change this season, dropping from +5500 at the start to +18000.

Indiana's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.6%.

