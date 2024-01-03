How to Watch Indiana vs. Nebraska on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a four-game win run when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The Hoosiers have taken three games in a row.
Indiana vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers' 49.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.9 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have given up to their opponents (37.4%).
- Indiana has compiled a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.4% from the field.
- The Hoosiers are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cornhuskers sit at 72nd.
- The Hoosiers put up 10.8 more points per game (76.3) than the Cornhuskers give up to opponents (65.5).
- When it scores more than 65.5 points, Indiana is 9-2.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Indiana scored 80.1 points per game last season, 12.6 more than it averaged away (67.5).
- At home, the Hoosiers gave up 65.4 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 72.2.
- At home, Indiana made 6.4 3-pointers per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (4.6). Indiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.4%) than on the road (33.3%).
Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Morehead State
|W 69-68
|Assembly Hall
|12/21/2023
|North Alabama
|W 83-66
|Assembly Hall
|12/29/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 100-87
|Assembly Hall
|1/3/2024
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/6/2024
|Ohio State
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/9/2024
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
