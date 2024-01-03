The Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a four-game win run when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The Hoosiers have taken three games in a row.

Indiana vs. Nebraska Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Indiana Stats Insights

  • The Hoosiers' 49.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.9 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have given up to their opponents (37.4%).
  • Indiana has compiled a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.4% from the field.
  • The Hoosiers are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cornhuskers sit at 72nd.
  • The Hoosiers put up 10.8 more points per game (76.3) than the Cornhuskers give up to opponents (65.5).
  • When it scores more than 65.5 points, Indiana is 9-2.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Indiana scored 80.1 points per game last season, 12.6 more than it averaged away (67.5).
  • At home, the Hoosiers gave up 65.4 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 72.2.
  • At home, Indiana made 6.4 3-pointers per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (4.6). Indiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.4%) than on the road (33.3%).

Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Morehead State W 69-68 Assembly Hall
12/21/2023 North Alabama W 83-66 Assembly Hall
12/29/2023 Kennesaw State W 100-87 Assembly Hall
1/3/2024 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/6/2024 Ohio State - Assembly Hall
1/9/2024 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena

