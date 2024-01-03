The Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a four-game win run when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The Hoosiers have taken three games in a row.

Indiana vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers' 49.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.9 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have given up to their opponents (37.4%).

Indiana has compiled a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.4% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cornhuskers sit at 72nd.

The Hoosiers put up 10.8 more points per game (76.3) than the Cornhuskers give up to opponents (65.5).

When it scores more than 65.5 points, Indiana is 9-2.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Indiana scored 80.1 points per game last season, 12.6 more than it averaged away (67.5).

At home, the Hoosiers gave up 65.4 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 72.2.

At home, Indiana made 6.4 3-pointers per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (4.6). Indiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.4%) than on the road (33.3%).

