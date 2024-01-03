The Indiana State Sycamores (11-2, 2-0 MVC) are heavy favorites (-14.5) as they try to continue a seven-game home winning streak when they square off against the Evansville Purple Aces (10-3, 1-1 MVC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Hulman Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 158.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Evansville vs. Indiana State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Terre Haute, Indiana

Terre Haute, Indiana Venue: Hulman Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana State -14.5 158.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purple Aces Betting Records & Stats

Evansville has played five games this season that have gone over 158.5 combined points scored.

Evansville's games this season have had an average of 151.5 points, 7.0 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this year, Evansville has put together a 9-3-0 record against the spread.

Indiana State (7-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 70% of the time, five% less often than Evansville (9-3-0) this season.

Evansville vs. Indiana State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana State 6 60% 87.2 167.8 72.1 143 157.0 Evansville 5 41.7% 80.6 167.8 70.9 143 146.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Evansville Insights & Trends

The Sycamores had 18 wins in 23 games against the spread last season in MVC action.

The Purple Aces score an average of 80.6 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 72.1 the Sycamores give up to opponents.

Evansville has put together a 6-2 ATS record and an 8-1 overall record in games it scores more than 72.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Evansville vs. Indiana State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana State 7-3-0 3-0 8-2-0 Evansville 9-3-0 1-1 5-7-0

Evansville vs. Indiana State Home/Away Splits

Indiana State Evansville 5-0 Home Record 6-0 2-2 Away Record 3-3 3-0-0 Home ATS Record 4-1-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-2-0 90.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.8 82.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.3 3-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-3-0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.