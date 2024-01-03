The Indiana State Sycamores (11-2, 2-0 MVC) will be looking to build on a seven-game home winning streak when taking on the Evansville Purple Aces (10-3, 1-1 MVC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Hulman Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Evansville vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Evansville Stats Insights

The Purple Aces are shooting 47.5% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 43.3% the Sycamores' opponents have shot this season.

Evansville has compiled a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.

The Sycamores are the rebounding team in the country, the Purple Aces rank 269th.

The Purple Aces' 80.6 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 72.1 the Sycamores allow to opponents.

Evansville has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 72.1 points.

Evansville Home & Away Comparison

Evansville averages 88.8 points per game at home, and 70.3 away.

At home, the Purple Aces allow 65.2 points per game. On the road, they give up 76.2.

At home, Evansville knocks down 7.2 treys per game, 0.9 more than it averages on the road (6.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35.2%) than on the road (28.8%).

Evansville Upcoming Schedule