How to Watch Evansville vs. Indiana State on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Indiana State Sycamores (11-2, 2-0 MVC) will be looking to build on a seven-game home winning streak when taking on the Evansville Purple Aces (10-3, 1-1 MVC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Hulman Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Evansville vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Evansville Stats Insights
- The Purple Aces are shooting 47.5% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 43.3% the Sycamores' opponents have shot this season.
- Evansville has compiled a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.
- The Sycamores are the rebounding team in the country, the Purple Aces rank 269th.
- The Purple Aces' 80.6 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 72.1 the Sycamores allow to opponents.
- Evansville has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 72.1 points.
Evansville Home & Away Comparison
- Evansville averages 88.8 points per game at home, and 70.3 away.
- At home, the Purple Aces allow 65.2 points per game. On the road, they give up 76.2.
- At home, Evansville knocks down 7.2 treys per game, 0.9 more than it averages on the road (6.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35.2%) than on the road (28.8%).
Evansville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|UT Martin
|W 98-91
|Ford Center
|12/20/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|W 82-51
|Ford Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 76-58
|Fifth Third Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Indiana State
|-
|Hulman Center
|1/6/2024
|Murray State
|-
|Ford Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Bradley
|-
|Carver Arena
