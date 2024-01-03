How to Watch the Ball State vs. Western Michigan Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ball State Cardinals (10-2) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Western Michigan Broncos (5-5) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at University Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Ball State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Ball State vs. Western Michigan Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals average 7.7 more points per game (74.2) than the Broncos allow their opponents to score (66.5).
- Ball State is 9-0 when it scores more than 66.5 points.
- Western Michigan's record is 4-3 when it allows fewer than 74.2 points.
- The Broncos score 60.4 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 66.0 the Cardinals allow.
- Western Michigan has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 66.0 points.
- Ball State is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 60.4 points.
- This season the Broncos are shooting 38.7% from the field, 6.5% lower than the Cardinals give up.
- The Cardinals make 44.7% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Broncos' defensive field-goal percentage.
Ball State Leaders
- Ally Becki: 11.8 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 39.8 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (18-for-65)
- Nyla Hampton: 7.3 PTS, 3.8 STL, 43.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
- Madelyn Bischoff: 13.5 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (37-for-78)
- Alex Richard: 8.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%
- Marie Kiefer: 7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)
Ball State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 73-62
|Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus
|12/21/2023
|Georgia
|W 52-51
|Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus
|12/30/2023
|Oakland City
|W 95-58
|John E. Worthen Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Western Michigan
|-
|University Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Akron
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|1/10/2024
|Buffalo
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
