The Ball State Cardinals (10-2) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Western Michigan Broncos (5-5) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at University Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Ball State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ball State vs. Western Michigan Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals average 7.7 more points per game (74.2) than the Broncos allow their opponents to score (66.5).
  • Ball State is 9-0 when it scores more than 66.5 points.
  • Western Michigan's record is 4-3 when it allows fewer than 74.2 points.
  • The Broncos score 60.4 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 66.0 the Cardinals allow.
  • Western Michigan has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 66.0 points.
  • Ball State is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 60.4 points.
  • This season the Broncos are shooting 38.7% from the field, 6.5% lower than the Cardinals give up.
  • The Cardinals make 44.7% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Broncos' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ball State Leaders

  • Ally Becki: 11.8 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 39.8 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (18-for-65)
  • Nyla Hampton: 7.3 PTS, 3.8 STL, 43.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
  • Madelyn Bischoff: 13.5 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (37-for-78)
  • Alex Richard: 8.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%
  • Marie Kiefer: 7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

Ball State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Pittsburgh W 73-62 Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus
12/21/2023 Georgia W 52-51 Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus
12/30/2023 Oakland City W 95-58 John E. Worthen Arena
1/3/2024 @ Western Michigan - University Arena
1/6/2024 @ Akron - James A. Rhodes Arena
1/10/2024 Buffalo - John E. Worthen Arena

