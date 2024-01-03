The Ball State Cardinals (10-2) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Western Michigan Broncos (5-5) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at University Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Ball State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Ball State vs. Western Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals average 7.7 more points per game (74.2) than the Broncos allow their opponents to score (66.5).

Ball State is 9-0 when it scores more than 66.5 points.

Western Michigan's record is 4-3 when it allows fewer than 74.2 points.

The Broncos score 60.4 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 66.0 the Cardinals allow.

Western Michigan has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 66.0 points.

Ball State is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 60.4 points.

This season the Broncos are shooting 38.7% from the field, 6.5% lower than the Cardinals give up.

The Cardinals make 44.7% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Broncos' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ball State Leaders

Ally Becki: 11.8 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 39.8 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (18-for-65)

11.8 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 39.8 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (18-for-65) Nyla Hampton: 7.3 PTS, 3.8 STL, 43.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

7.3 PTS, 3.8 STL, 43.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Madelyn Bischoff: 13.5 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (37-for-78)

13.5 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (37-for-78) Alex Richard: 8.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%

8.7 PTS, 50.0 FG% Marie Kiefer: 7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

Ball State Schedule