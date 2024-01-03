Ball State vs. Western Michigan January 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Western Michigan Broncos (5-4) meet the Ball State Cardinals (8-2) in a clash of MAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Ball State vs. Western Michigan Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Ball State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ball State Players to Watch
- Ally Becki: 12.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nyla Hampton: 8.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 4.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Marie Kiefer: 7.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alex Richard: 9.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Madelyn Bischoff: 13.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Western Michigan Players to Watch
- Kaitlyn Zarycki: 16.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Maggie Stutelberg: 12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alli Carlson: 6.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hannah Spitzley: 8.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gabi Saxman: 1.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.