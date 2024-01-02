Purdue vs. Rutgers January 2 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-8) meet a fellow Big Ten squad, the Purdue Boilermakers (6-5), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Mackey Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.
Purdue vs. Rutgers Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Purdue Players to Watch
- Jeanae Terry: 4.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Abbey Ellis: 13.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Madison Layden: 10.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Caitlyn Harper: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Mary Ashley Stevenson: 8.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Kaylene Smikle: 17.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Destiny Adams: 12.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Chyna Cornwell: 9.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kassondra Brown: 7.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Antonia Bates: 4.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK
