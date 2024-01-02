Purdue vs. Maryland: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 2
The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) take a five-game win streak into a road matchup with the Maryland Terrapins (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten), winners of five straight as well. The Boilermakers are favorites (-7.5) in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET (on Peacock) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The matchup has an over/under set at 142.5 points.
Purdue vs. Maryland Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
- Where: College Park, Maryland
- Venue: Xfinity Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Purdue
|-7.5
|142.5
Purdue Betting Records & Stats
- Purdue's 13 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 142.5 points 10 times.
- Purdue's contests this year have an average point total of 154.8, 12.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Boilermakers have a 9-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- Purdue has a 9-4-0 ATS record this season compared to the 3-8-0 mark from Maryland.
Purdue vs. Maryland Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 142.5
|% of Games Over 142.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Purdue
|10
|76.9%
|86.8
|160
|68.1
|131.5
|147.8
|Maryland
|3
|27.3%
|73.2
|160
|63.4
|131.5
|136.0
Additional Purdue Insights & Trends
- Purdue won 10 games against the spread in conference play last season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- The Boilermakers average 86.8 points per game, 23.4 more points than the 63.4 the Terrapins allow.
- Purdue has a 9-4 record against the spread and a 12-1 record overall when scoring more than 63.4 points.
Purdue vs. Maryland Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Purdue
|9-4-0
|5-2
|9-4-0
|Maryland
|3-8-0
|0-0
|3-8-0
Purdue vs. Maryland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Purdue
|Maryland
|14-2
|Home Record
|16-1
|8-3
|Away Record
|2-9
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|11-4-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-6-0
|76.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.6
|67.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.5
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-8-0
