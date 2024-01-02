The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) take a five-game win streak into a road matchup with the Maryland Terrapins (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten), winners of five straight as well. The Boilermakers are favorites (-7.5) in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET (on Peacock) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The matchup has an over/under set at 142.5 points.

Purdue vs. Maryland Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: Xfinity Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -7.5 142.5

Purdue Betting Records & Stats

Purdue's 13 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 142.5 points 10 times.

Purdue's contests this year have an average point total of 154.8, 12.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Boilermakers have a 9-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Purdue has a 9-4-0 ATS record this season compared to the 3-8-0 mark from Maryland.

Purdue vs. Maryland Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 10 76.9% 86.8 160 68.1 131.5 147.8 Maryland 3 27.3% 73.2 160 63.4 131.5 136.0

Additional Purdue Insights & Trends

Purdue won 10 games against the spread in conference play last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Boilermakers average 86.8 points per game, 23.4 more points than the 63.4 the Terrapins allow.

Purdue has a 9-4 record against the spread and a 12-1 record overall when scoring more than 63.4 points.

Purdue vs. Maryland Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 9-4-0 5-2 9-4-0 Maryland 3-8-0 0-0 3-8-0

Purdue vs. Maryland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Maryland 14-2 Home Record 16-1 8-3 Away Record 2-9 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 11-4-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.5 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-8-0

