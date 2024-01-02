Tuesday's game that pits the Purdue Boilermakers (8-5) versus the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-9) at Mackey Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-59 in favor of Purdue, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 2.

The Boilermakers are coming off of an 89-50 win over Wisconsin in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Purdue vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Purdue vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 72, Rutgers 59

Purdue Schedule Analysis

Against the Texas A&M Aggies, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Boilermakers secured their signature win of the season on November 16, a 72-58 home victory.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Boilermakers are 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 23rd-most wins, but also tied for the ninth-most defeats.

Purdue 2023-24 Best Wins

72-58 at home over Texas A&M (No. 24) on November 16

89-50 at home over Wisconsin (No. 97) on December 30

67-50 at home over Southern (No. 177) on November 12

95-57 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 227) on November 26

67-59 on the road over Dayton (No. 229) on December 1

Purdue Leaders

Jeanae Terry: 4.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)

4.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2) Abbey Ellis: 14.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)

14.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57) Madison Layden: 10.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.9 FG%, 49.3 3PT% (33-for-67)

10.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.9 FG%, 49.3 3PT% (33-for-67) Mary Ashley Stevenson: 9.4 PTS, 40.2 FG%

9.4 PTS, 40.2 FG% Caitlyn Harper: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.2 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers have a +92 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.0 points per game. They're putting up 68.2 points per game to rank 148th in college basketball and are allowing 61.2 per outing to rank 117th in college basketball.

When playing at home, the Boilermakers are putting up 27.8 more points per game (81.1) than they are when playing on the road (53.3).

Purdue cedes 55.9 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 71.8 in road games.

