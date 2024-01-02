How to Watch Purdue vs. Maryland on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Two streaking squads square off when the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) visit the Maryland Terrapins (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Boilermakers are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Terrapins, victors in five in a row.
Purdue vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- TV: Peacock
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers make 49.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.7 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
- Purdue is 11-1 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the 28th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Terrapins rank 131st.
- The 86.8 points per game the Boilermakers average are 23.4 more points than the Terrapins give up (63.4).
- Purdue is 12-1 when scoring more than 63.4 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Purdue averaged 76.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of nine points per contest.
- Defensively the Boilermakers were better at home last year, giving up 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 away from home.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Purdue fared better at home last year, making 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage away from home.
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Arizona
|W 92-84
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 100-57
|Mackey Arena
|12/29/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|W 80-53
|Mackey Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
|1/5/2024
|Illinois
|-
|Mackey Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
