Two streaking squads square off when the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) visit the Maryland Terrapins (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Boilermakers are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Terrapins, victors in five in a row.

Purdue vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland TV: Peacock

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers make 49.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.7 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

Purdue is 11-1 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the 28th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Terrapins rank 131st.

The 86.8 points per game the Boilermakers average are 23.4 more points than the Terrapins give up (63.4).

Purdue is 12-1 when scoring more than 63.4 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue averaged 76.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of nine points per contest.

Defensively the Boilermakers were better at home last year, giving up 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 away from home.

Looking at three-point shooting, Purdue fared better at home last year, making 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage away from home.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule