In the upcoming tilt against the Nashville Predators, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Philipp Kurashev to light the lamp for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Kurashev stats and insights

Kurashev has scored in seven of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted three shots in two games against the Predators this season, and has scored one goal.

Kurashev has picked up three goals and five assists on the power play.

Kurashev averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.0%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 116 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Kurashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:15 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 1 0 1 21:34 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:09 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 2 0 2 17:43 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 5-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 20:25 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:11 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 20:28 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:23 Home W 3-1

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

