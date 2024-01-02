How to Watch North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) will look to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Petersen Events Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, seven percentage points higher than the 39.7% the Panthers allow to opponents.
- North Carolina has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 107th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 19th.
- The Tar Heels record 21.5 more points per game (86.3) than the Panthers give up (64.8).
- North Carolina has a 9-3 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.
Pittsburgh Stats Insights
- The Panthers' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- Pittsburgh is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 122nd.
- The Panthers score an average of 80.5 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 73.3 the Tar Heels allow.
- Pittsburgh has a 9-4 record when giving up fewer than 86.3 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, North Carolina put up 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did in road games (70.2).
- Defensively the Tar Heels played better in home games last year, allowing 67.7 points per game, compared to 71.1 on the road.
- North Carolina made 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).
Pittsburgh Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Pittsburgh put up 77.8 points per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (75.4).
- At home, the Panthers gave up 66.9 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.8).
- Beyond the arc, Pittsburgh made fewer treys on the road (9.1 per game) than at home (10.1) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (37.2%) than at home (36.1%).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Kentucky
|L 87-83
|State Farm Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 81-69
|Spectrum Center
|12/29/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 105-60
|Dean Smith Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
Pittsburgh Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 86-50
|Petersen Events Center
|12/20/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|W 62-48
|Petersen Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Syracuse
|L 81-73
|JMA Wireless Dome
|1/2/2024
|North Carolina
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|1/9/2024
|Duke
|-
|Petersen Events Center
