How to Watch G League Basketball Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Tuesday, January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:19 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
In one of the many exciting matchups on the G League slate today, the Santa Cruz Warriors and the Indiana Mad Ants take the pitch on NBC Sports Networks.
G League Basketball Streaming Live Today
Watch Oklahoma City Blue vs South Bay Lakers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Santa Cruz Warriors vs Indiana Mad Ants
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Motor City Cruise vs Greensboro Swarm
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Cleveland Charge vs Salt Lake City Stars
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Grand Rapids Gold vs Birmingham Squadron
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch G League Ignite vs Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Sioux Falls Skyforce vs G League Ignite
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Ontario Clippers vs Austin Spurs
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
