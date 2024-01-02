Butler vs. St. John's: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 2
The St. John's Red Storm (9-4, 1-1 Big East) are favored (by 6.5 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 151.5.
Butler vs. St. John's Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Queens, New York
- Venue: Carnesecca Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|St. John's
|-6.5
|151.5
Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats
- Butler has played five games this season that finished with a combined score over 151.5 points.
- Butler's average game total this season has been 153.9, 2.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Butler has gone 7-5-0 ATS this season.
- Butler has a 7-5-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 7-6-0 mark from St. John's.
Butler vs. St. John's Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 151.5
|% of Games Over 151.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|St. John's
|7
|53.8%
|79.2
|162.4
|69.8
|140.6
|149
|Butler
|5
|41.7%
|83.2
|162.4
|70.8
|140.6
|143.2
Additional Butler Insights & Trends
- The Red Storm beat the spread 10 times in 19 Big East games last season.
- The Bulldogs score an average of 83.2 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 69.8 the Red Storm allow to opponents.
- Butler has put together a 7-4 ATS record and a 10-2 overall record in games it scores more than 69.8 points.
Butler vs. St. John's Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|St. John's
|7-6-0
|3-2
|7-6-0
|Butler
|7-5-0
|1-2
|6-6-0
Butler vs. St. John's Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|St. John's
|Butler
|11-5
|Home Record
|10-6
|3-8
|Away Record
|3-9
|5-10-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-5-0
|5-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|77.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.4
|75.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.1
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-8-0
|6-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-7-0
