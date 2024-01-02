The St. John's Red Storm (9-4, 1-1 Big East) will host the Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the St. John's vs. Butler matchup.

Butler vs. St. John's Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butler vs. St. John's Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total St. John's Moneyline Butler Moneyline FanDuel St. John's (-6.5) 151.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Butler vs. St. John's Betting Trends

Butler has covered seven times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

St. John's has covered seven times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

Red Storm games have hit the over seven out of 13 times this season.

Butler Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 The Bulldogs' national championship odds are the same now (+40000) compared to the beginning of the season (+40000).

Based on its moneyline odds, Butler has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.