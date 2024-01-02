The St. John's Red Storm (9-4, 1-1 Big East) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET.

Butler vs. St. John's Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV: FOX Sports Networks

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs have shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Red Storm have averaged.

This season, Butler has a 10-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Storm sit at fifth.

The Bulldogs' 83.2 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 69.8 the Red Storm allow.

When it scores more than 69.8 points, Butler is 10-2.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Butler scored 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 61.1 on the road.

The Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game at home last season, and 69.3 on the road.

At home, Butler knocked down 7 triples per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Butler's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than on the road (28.8%).

