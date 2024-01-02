Blackhawks vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Blackhawks (11-23-2) carry an 11-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Nashville Predators (20-16-1) on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Blackhawks vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Predators (-275)
|Blackhawks (+220)
|6.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 34 games this season, and won 10 (29.4%).
- This season Chicago has won three of its 12 games, or 25.0%, when it's the underdog by at least +220 on the moneyline.
- The Blackhawks have a 31.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 16 of 36 games this season.
Blackhawks vs Predators Additional Info
|Predators vs Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Predators vs Blackhawks Prediction
|Predators vs Blackhawks Player Props
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blackhawks vs. Predators Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|114 (15th)
|Goals
|87 (30th)
|116 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|136 (30th)
|27 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (26th)
|28 (25th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|29 (26th)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- The Blackhawks went 2-7-1 in its past 10 games, including a 4-4-0 record versus the spread in that span.
- Six of Chicago's past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Blackhawks total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals fewer than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are scoring 0.4 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.5 goals.
- The Blackhawks have scored 87 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 30th in the league.
- The Blackhawks have given up 136 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 30th.
- They have a -49 goal differential, which ranks 31st in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.