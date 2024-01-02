The Chicago Blackhawks (11-23-2) carry an 11-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Nashville Predators (20-16-1) on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blackhawks vs. Predators Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-275) Blackhawks (+220) 6.5 Predators (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 34 games this season, and won 10 (29.4%).

This season Chicago has won three of its 12 games, or 25.0%, when it's the underdog by at least +220 on the moneyline.

The Blackhawks have a 31.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 16 of 36 games this season.

Blackhawks vs Predators Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks vs. Predators Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 114 (15th) Goals 87 (30th) 116 (19th) Goals Allowed 136 (30th) 27 (11th) Power Play Goals 15 (26th) 28 (25th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 29 (26th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

The Blackhawks went 2-7-1 in its past 10 games, including a 4-4-0 record versus the spread in that span.

Six of Chicago's past 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Blackhawks total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals fewer than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are scoring 0.4 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.5 goals.

The Blackhawks have scored 87 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 30th in the league.

The Blackhawks have given up 136 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 30th.

They have a -49 goal differential, which ranks 31st in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.