How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Having dropped 11 in a row on the road, the Chicago Blackhawks play at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO is the spot to tune in to watch the Predators and the Blackhawks square off.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Blackhawks vs Predators Additional Info
Blackhawks vs. Predators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|Predators
|4-3 (F/SO) NAS
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|Blackhawks
|4-2 NAS
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have allowed 136 total goals this season (3.8 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks have 87 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks are 2-7-1 (55.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 4.5 goals per game (45 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that span.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|36
|15
|18
|33
|31
|30
|40.2%
|Philipp Kurashev
|29
|7
|16
|23
|15
|16
|52.4%
|Jason Dickinson
|36
|12
|6
|18
|16
|31
|47.2%
|Nick Foligno
|36
|8
|9
|17
|13
|28
|47.1%
|Anthony Beauvillier
|36
|4
|9
|13
|5
|23
|51.2%
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators rank 19th in goals against, giving up 116 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
- The Predators' 114 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Predators are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 30 goals during that stretch.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|37
|18
|23
|41
|41
|28
|63.6%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|37
|14
|16
|30
|13
|30
|52.4%
|Roman Josi
|37
|8
|21
|29
|25
|9
|-
|Gustav Nyquist
|37
|8
|19
|27
|20
|8
|50%
|Colton Sissons
|37
|11
|9
|20
|9
|16
|51.6%
