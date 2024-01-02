MAC foes meet when the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5, 0-0 MAC) host the Ball State Cardinals (8-4, 0-0 MAC) at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Golden Flashes are 11.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5.

Ball State vs. Kent State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Kent, Ohio

Venue: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kent State -11.5 143.5

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Ball State has played three games this season that have gone over 143.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Ball State's contests this season is 142.7, 0.8 fewer points than this game's total.

Ball State's ATS record is 6-3-0 this year.

Ball State (6-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 40% of the time, 26.7% more often than Kent State (4-6-0) this year.

Ball State vs. Kent State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kent State 8 80% 79.9 154.9 72.9 140.6 142.4 Ball State 3 33.3% 75.0 154.9 67.7 140.6 142.7

Additional Ball State Insights & Trends

The Golden Flashes had 11 wins in 21 games against the spread last season in MAC action.

The Cardinals put up an average of 75.0 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 72.9 the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 72.9 points, Ball State is 4-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

Ball State vs. Kent State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kent State 4-6-0 1-1 8-2-0 Ball State 6-3-0 0-1 4-5-0

Ball State vs. Kent State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kent State Ball State 15-0 Home Record 12-2 9-6 Away Record 6-7 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 2-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

