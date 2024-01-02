Tuesday's MAC slate includes the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-3, 0-0 MAC) meeting the Ball State Cardinals (8-3, 0-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Ball State vs. Kent State Game Information

Ball State Players to Watch

  • Basheer Jihad: 18.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Jalin Anderson: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mickey Pearson Jr.: 12.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mason Jones: 5.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ben Hendriks: 5.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Kent State Players to Watch

  • Chris Payton: 14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jalen Sullinger: 15.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Giovanni Santiago: 9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 8.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • VonCameron Davis: 11.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Ball State vs. Kent State Stat Comparison

Kent State Rank Kent State AVG Ball State AVG Ball State Rank
30th 84.3 Points Scored 76.1 157th
223rd 72.5 Points Allowed 66.5 77th
140th 37.7 Rebounds 36.1 214th
64th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 9.2 184th
148th 7.9 3pt Made 7.6 172nd
141st 14.2 Assists 12.4 264th
304th 13.5 Turnovers 11.6 165th

