The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5, 0-0 MAC) face the Ball State Cardinals (8-4, 0-0 MAC) in a matchup of MAC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Kent State vs. Ball State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ball State vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ball State vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kent State Moneyline Ball State Moneyline

Ball State vs. Kent State Betting Trends

Ball State has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

The Cardinals have been an underdog by 11.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Kent State is 4-6-0 ATS this season.

In the Golden Flashes' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.