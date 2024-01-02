The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5, 0-0 MAC) are welcoming in the Ball State Cardinals (8-4, 0-0 MAC) for a contest between MAC foes at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ball State vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ball State Stats Insights

The Cardinals are shooting 46.3% from the field, 2% higher than the 44.3% the Golden Flashes' opponents have shot this season.

Ball State is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

The Golden Flashes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 204th.

The Cardinals' 75 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 72.9 the Golden Flashes give up to opponents.

Ball State has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 72.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ball State Home & Away Comparison

At home Ball State is putting up 83.3 points per game, 22 more than it is averaging on the road (61.3).

The Cardinals allow 60 points per game at home, and 77.3 on the road.

At home, Ball State drains 8.3 treys per game, 2.5 more than it averages away (5.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (40.3%) than on the road (30.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ball State Upcoming Schedule