Tuesday's game between the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5, 0-0 MAC) and Ball State Cardinals (8-4, 0-0 MAC) matching up at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center has a projected final score of 78-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Kent State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on January 2.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Ball State vs. Kent State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Ball State vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 78, Ball State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Ball State vs. Kent State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kent State (-8.9)

Kent State (-8.9) Computer Predicted Total: 148.1

Kent State's record against the spread so far this season is 4-6-0, and Ball State's is 6-3-0. A total of eight out of the Golden Flashes' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Cardinals' games have gone over.

Ball State Performance Insights

The Cardinals are outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game, with a +88 scoring differential overall. They put up 75 points per game (186th in college basketball) and give up 67.7 per contest (104th in college basketball).

The 35.6 rebounds per game Ball State accumulates rank 231st in the country, 4.8 more than the 30.8 its opponents pull down.

Ball State hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (165th in college basketball) while shooting 37.9% from deep (28th in college basketball). It is making 1.2 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.5 per game at 33.3%.

Ball State forces 11.8 turnovers per game (204th in college basketball) while committing 11.8 (183rd in college basketball).

