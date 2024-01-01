In a Monday college basketball schedule that has a lot of compelling contests, the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons versus the Green Bay Phoenix is a game to watch.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Northern Kentucky Norse vs. Detroit Mercy Titans

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Calihan Hall
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch Northern Kentucky vs. Detroit Mercy

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons vs. Green Bay Phoenix

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Kress Events Center
  • Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay

Cleveland State Vikings vs. Milwaukee Panthers

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Klotsche Center
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee

Sign up for ESPN+ and Fubo to make sure you can watch as much college basketball as possible this season!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.