The Tennessee Volunteers and the Iowa Hawkeyes meet for the Citrus Bowl on January 1, 2024, starting at 1:00 PM ET, airing on ABC.

Tennessee is totaling 31.5 points per game on offense (38th in the FBS), and ranks 35th defensively with 22 points allowed per game. Offensively, Iowa is a bottom-25 unit, putting up just 240.2 total yards per game (worst). Fortunately, it is dominating on defense, surrendering 274.2 total yards per contest (fifth-best).

We dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tennessee vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

Tennessee vs. Iowa Key Statistics

Tennessee Iowa 453.5 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 240.2 (133rd) 348.7 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.2 (5th) 202.5 (13th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.1 (108th) 251 (46th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.2 (130th) 12 (15th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (77th) 15 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (96th)

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has thrown for 2,814 yards (234.5 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 64.8% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 299 rushing yards on 78 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jaylen Wright, has carried the ball 137 times for 1,013 yards (84.4 per game), scoring four times.

This season, Jabari Small has carried the ball 95 times for 475 yards (39.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Squirrel White's leads his squad with 765 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 65 receptions (out of 96 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Ramel Keyton has put up a 591-yard season so far with six touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes on 59 targets.

McCallan Castles has racked up 21 receptions for 265 yards, an average of 22.1 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Deacon Hill has thrown for 1,096 yards on 49.4% passing while recording five touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has carried the ball 164 times for 804 yards, with one touchdown.

Kaleb Johnson has compiled 429 yards on 110 carries with three touchdowns.

Erick All has totaled 21 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 299 (23 yards per game). He's been targeted 37 times and has three touchdowns.

Nico Ragaini has 29 receptions (on 70 targets) for a total of 252 yards (19.4 yards per game) this year.

Addison Ostrenga has racked up 178 reciving yards (13.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tennessee or Iowa gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.