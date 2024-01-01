The Green Bay Phoenix (9-3) will be attempting to extend a seven-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-4) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Kress Events Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Scoring Comparison

The Mastodons score 15.6 more points per game (75.5) than the Phoenix give up (59.9).

When it scores more than 59.9 points, Purdue Fort Wayne is 8-2.

Green Bay has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.5 points.

The 74.4 points per game the Phoenix record are 9.3 more points than the Mastodons give up (65.1).

Green Bay has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 65.1 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne has an 8-1 record when allowing fewer than 74.4 points.

The Phoenix are making 48.9% of their shots from the field, 9.1% higher than the Mastodons allow to opponents (39.8%).

The Mastodons' 43.2 shooting percentage from the field is 4.4 higher than the Phoenix have given up.

Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders

Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.9 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44)

13.9 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44) Shayla Sellers: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.2 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51)

11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.2 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51) Audra Emmerson: 9.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (27-for-79)

9.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (27-for-79) Ryin Ott: 8.8 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)

8.8 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45) Erin Woodson: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.5 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule