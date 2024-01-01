The Green Bay Phoenix (9-3) will be attempting to extend a seven-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-4) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Kress Events Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Scoring Comparison

  • The Mastodons score 15.6 more points per game (75.5) than the Phoenix give up (59.9).
  • When it scores more than 59.9 points, Purdue Fort Wayne is 8-2.
  • Green Bay has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.5 points.
  • The 74.4 points per game the Phoenix record are 9.3 more points than the Mastodons give up (65.1).
  • Green Bay has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 65.1 points.
  • Purdue Fort Wayne has an 8-1 record when allowing fewer than 74.4 points.
  • The Phoenix are making 48.9% of their shots from the field, 9.1% higher than the Mastodons allow to opponents (39.8%).
  • The Mastodons' 43.2 shooting percentage from the field is 4.4 higher than the Phoenix have given up.

Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders

  • Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.9 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44)
  • Shayla Sellers: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.2 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51)
  • Audra Emmerson: 9.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (27-for-79)
  • Ryin Ott: 8.8 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)
  • Erin Woodson: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.5 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Western Michigan L 78-76 University Arena
12/21/2023 Aquinas College W 77-43 Hilliard Gates Sports Center
12/30/2023 @ Milwaukee W 65-55 Klotsche Center
1/1/2024 @ Green Bay - Kress Events Center
1/4/2024 Robert Morris - Hilliard Gates Sports Center
1/7/2024 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall

