Will Zack Moss Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Zack Moss was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts have a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Looking for Moss' stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In the running game, Moss has season stats of 177 rushes for 764 yards and five TDs, averaging 4.3 yards per carry. He also has 27 catches on 37 targets for 192 yards.
Zack Moss Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Forearm
- The Colts have no other running back on the injury list.
Week 17 Injury Reports
Colts vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Moss 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|177
|764
|5
|4.3
|37
|27
|192
|2
Moss Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|@Texans
|18
|88
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 3
|@Ravens
|30
|122
|0
|2
|23
|1
|Week 4
|Rams
|18
|70
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|23
|165
|2
|2
|30
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|7
|21
|1
|6
|38
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|18
|57
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 8
|Saints
|11
|66
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 9
|@Panthers
|7
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Patriots
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Buccaneers
|8
|55
|0
|2
|15
|0
|Week 13
|@Titans
|19
|51
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 14
|@Bengals
|13
|28
|0
|4
|28
|0
|Week 15
|Steelers
|4
|13
|0
|3
|20
|1
