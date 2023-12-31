The Chicago Blackhawks (11-22-2) will attempt to break a 10-game road losing streak when they play the Dallas Stars (21-9-4) on Sunday, December 31 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW.

Over the last 10 games, the Blackhawks have put up a 3-6-1 record after putting up 26 total goals (five power-play goals on 30 power-play opportunities during that time, for a success rate of 16.7%). Their opponents have scored a combined 38 goals in those games.

Here's our pick for who will secure the win in Sunday's game.

Blackhawks vs. Stars Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final score of Stars 5, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-400)

Stars (-400) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Stars (-1.5)

Blackhawks vs Stars Additional Info

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a 3-2-5 record in overtime matchups this season and an 11-22-2 overall record.

Chicago has earned 13 points (6-4-1) in its 11 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blackhawks scored only one goal in eight games and they've earned two points (1-7-0) in those contests.

Chicago has two points (1-8-0) in nine games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Blackhawks have scored at least three goals in 16 games, earning 20 points from those contests.

Chicago has scored a single power-play goal in 12 games this season and has registered 13 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-6-0 (two points) this season.

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents in 27 games, going 10-15-2 to register 22 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 7th 3.47 Goals Scored 2.46 30th 14th 3.09 Goals Allowed 3.66 30th 21st 30.2 Shots 26.7 31st 16th 30.6 Shots Allowed 32.8 28th 13th 22% Power Play % 12.84% 28th 2nd 86.36% Penalty Kill % 75% 27th

Blackhawks vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

