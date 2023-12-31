The Lindenwood (MO) Lions (2-8) go up against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in OVC play.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri

Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Indiana vs. Lindenwood (MO) Scoring Comparison

The Screaming Eagles score an average of 68.5 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 76.6 the Lions allow to opponents.

Southern Indiana is 2-0 when it scores more than 76.6 points.

Lindenwood (MO) has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.5 points.

The Lions put up just 2.6 more points per game (67.8) than the Screaming Eagles allow (65.2).

When Lindenwood (MO) scores more than 65.2 points, it is 2-3.

Southern Indiana has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.

This year the Lions are shooting 39.5% from the field, only 1.6% higher than Screaming Eagles concede.

The Screaming Eagles' 42.1 shooting percentage is 6.1 lower than the Lions have conceded.

Southern Indiana Leaders

Vanessa Shafford: 14.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (21-for-54)

14.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (21-for-54) Meredith Raley: 10.7 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

10.7 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31) Chloe Gannon: 8.0 PTS, 51.4 FG%

8.0 PTS, 51.4 FG% Madison Webb: 9.3 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

9.3 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Tori Handley: 4.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Indiana Schedule