The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-11, 0-1 OVC) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Lindenwood Lions (6-7, 0-0 OVC) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 138.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Southern Indiana vs. Lindenwood Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Saint Charles, Missouri

Saint Charles, Missouri Venue: Hyland Performance Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lindenwood -2.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Screaming Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Southern Indiana has played five games this season that ended with a combined score over 138.5 points.

The average total for Southern Indiana's games this season has been 138.9, 0.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Southern Indiana is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

Southern Indiana (5-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 44.4% of the time, 5.6% more often than Lindenwood (4-5-0) this year.

Southern Indiana vs. Lindenwood Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lindenwood 5 55.6% 67.5 134.3 71.5 143.6 138.2 Southern Indiana 5 50% 66.8 134.3 72.1 143.6 144.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Southern Indiana Insights & Trends

The Lions beat the spread 10 times in 19 OVC games last season.

The Screaming Eagles' 66.8 points per game are only 4.7 fewer points than the 71.5 the Lions give up.

Southern Indiana has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 2-2 overall record in games it scores more than 71.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Southern Indiana vs. Lindenwood Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lindenwood 4-5-0 0-0 5-4-0 Southern Indiana 5-5-0 5-3 4-6-0

Southern Indiana vs. Lindenwood Home/Away Splits

Lindenwood Southern Indiana 3-2 Home Record 3-3 1-5 Away Record 0-8 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 2-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.7 59.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.1 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.