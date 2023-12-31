The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-11, 0-1 OVC) aim to snap an eight-game road losing streak at the Lindenwood Lions (6-7, 0-0 OVC) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lindenwood vs. Southern Indiana matchup.

Southern Indiana vs. Lindenwood Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Indiana vs. Lindenwood Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lindenwood Moneyline Southern Indiana Moneyline

Southern Indiana vs. Lindenwood Betting Trends

Southern Indiana has compiled a 5-5-1 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year, the Screaming Eagles have an ATS record of 5-4-1.

Lindenwood has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of five out of the Lions' 10 games this season have hit the over.

