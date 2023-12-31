The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-11, 0-1 OVC) will try to end an eight-game road losing skid at the Lindenwood Lions (6-7, 0-0 OVC) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Indiana vs. Lindenwood Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Southern Indiana Stats Insights

  • The Screaming Eagles' 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lions have given up to their opponents.
  • This season, Southern Indiana has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.9% from the field.
  • The Screaming Eagles are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 273rd.
  • The Screaming Eagles average just 4.7 fewer points per game (66.8) than the Lions allow their opponents to score (71.5).
  • Southern Indiana has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 71.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison

  • Southern Indiana is putting up more points at home (71.7 per game) than on the road (63.1).
  • The Screaming Eagles are conceding fewer points at home (60.5 per game) than away (80.9).
  • Beyond the arc, Southern Indiana knocks down fewer trifectas away (6.5 per game) than at home (6.8), and shoots a lower percentage away (29.9%) than at home (32.8%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Saint Francis (IL) W 79-47 Screaming Eagles Arena
12/22/2023 @ Southern Illinois L 81-50 Banterra Center
12/29/2023 @ Southeast Missouri State L 93-91 Show Me Center
12/31/2023 @ Lindenwood - Hyland Performance Arena
1/4/2024 Tennessee State - Screaming Eagles Arena
1/6/2024 Tennessee Tech - Screaming Eagles Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.