How to Watch Southern Indiana vs. Lindenwood on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-11, 0-1 OVC) will try to end an eight-game road losing skid at the Lindenwood Lions (6-7, 0-0 OVC) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET.
Southern Indiana vs. Lindenwood Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Indiana Stats Insights
- The Screaming Eagles' 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lions have given up to their opponents.
- This season, Southern Indiana has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.9% from the field.
- The Screaming Eagles are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 273rd.
- The Screaming Eagles average just 4.7 fewer points per game (66.8) than the Lions allow their opponents to score (71.5).
- Southern Indiana has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 71.5 points.
Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison
- Southern Indiana is putting up more points at home (71.7 per game) than on the road (63.1).
- The Screaming Eagles are conceding fewer points at home (60.5 per game) than away (80.9).
- Beyond the arc, Southern Indiana knocks down fewer trifectas away (6.5 per game) than at home (6.8), and shoots a lower percentage away (29.9%) than at home (32.8%) as well.
Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Saint Francis (IL)
|W 79-47
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|L 81-50
|Banterra Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|L 93-91
|Show Me Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Lindenwood
|-
|Hyland Performance Arena
|1/4/2024
|Tennessee State
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|1/6/2024
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
