Sunday's contest between the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-11, 0-1 OVC) and Lindenwood Lions (6-7, 0-0 OVC) matching up at Hyland Performance Arena has a projected final score of 70-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Indiana, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 3:30 PM ET on December 31.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Southern Indiana vs. Lindenwood Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Saint Charles, Missouri Venue: Hyland Performance Arena

Southern Indiana vs. Lindenwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Indiana 70, Lindenwood 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Indiana vs. Lindenwood

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Indiana (-0.4)

Southern Indiana (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 139.1

Lindenwood is 4-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Southern Indiana's 5-5-0 ATS record. The Lions have gone over the point total in five games, while Screaming Eagles games have gone over four times. Over the past 10 contests, Lindenwood has a 4-5 record against the spread while going 2-7 overall. Southern Indiana has gone 5-5 against the spread and 0-10 overall in its last 10 matches.

Other OVC Predictions

Southern Indiana Performance Insights

The Screaming Eagles have been outscored by 5.3 points per game (posting 66.8 points per game, 329th in college basketball, while conceding 72.1 per outing, 209th in college basketball) and have a -75 scoring differential.

Southern Indiana is 122nd in college basketball at 37.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 37.1 its opponents average.

Southern Indiana knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (264th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.9 on average.

Southern Indiana has come up short in the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 13.3 (297th in college basketball) while forcing 10.9 (279th in college basketball).

