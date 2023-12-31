The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-14, 0-3 Horizon League) are heavy underdogs (+15.5) as they attempt to stop a 14-game losing streak when they visit the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-2, 3-0 Horizon League) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is 144.5.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue Fort Wayne -15.5 144.5

Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Records & Stats

In six games this season, Purdue Fort Wayne and its opponents have scored more than 144.5 combined points.

The average point total in Purdue Fort Wayne's games this year is 149.4, 4.9 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Mastodons' ATS record is 8-3-0 this season.

Purdue Fort Wayne has covered the spread more often than Detroit Mercy this season, putting up an ATS record of 8-3-0, as opposed to the 3-11-0 mark of Detroit Mercy.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue Fort Wayne 6 54.5% 83 143.9 66.4 143.5 148.6 Detroit Mercy 6 42.9% 60.9 143.9 77.1 143.5 142.4

Additional Purdue Fort Wayne Insights & Trends

The Mastodons average 83 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 77.1 the Titans give up.

Purdue Fort Wayne is 4-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when scoring more than 77.1 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue Fort Wayne 8-3-0 0-1 5-6-0 Detroit Mercy 3-11-0 2-5 6-8-0

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Fort Wayne Detroit Mercy 9-6 Home Record 9-5 7-8 Away Record 5-13 1-10-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

