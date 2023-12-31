Sunday's Horizon League slate includes the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-1, 2-0 Horizon League) versus the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-10, 0-2 Horizon League), at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Game Information

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

Anthony Roberts: 14.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Rasheed Bello: 15.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Jalen Jackson: 14.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Quinton Morton-Robertson: 12.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Eric Mulder: 6.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

Jayden Stone: 20.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Marcus Tankersley: 13.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Edoardo Del Cadia: 9.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Donovann Toatley: 8.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Abdullah Olajuwon: 2.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Stat Comparison

Purdue Fort Wayne Rank Purdue Fort Wayne AVG Detroit Mercy AVG Detroit Mercy Rank 12th 86.8 Points Scored 61.3 355th 93rd 67.3 Points Allowed 77.8 316th 286th 33.8 Rebounds 30.3 354th 309th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 7.8 281st 26th 9.9 3pt Made 5.5 328th 139th 14.2 Assists 10.9 320th 21st 9.3 Turnovers 13.0 269th

