The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-14, 0-3 Horizon League) will try to stop an 11-game road slide when visiting the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-2, 3-0 Horizon League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy matchup in this article.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Trends

Purdue Fort Wayne has compiled an 8-3-1 record against the spread this season.

Mastodons games have hit the over six out of 12 times this season.

Detroit Mercy has covered just twice in 14 chances against the spread this year.

So far this season, five out of the Titans' 14 games with an over/under have hit the over.

