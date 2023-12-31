The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-2, 3-0 Horizon League) will be trying to build on an eight-game home winning run when squaring off against the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-14, 0-3 Horizon League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights

The Mastodons are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 47.6% the Titans allow to opponents.

In games Purdue Fort Wayne shoots better than 47.6% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Titans are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Mastodons sit at 299th.

The Mastodons score 83 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 77.1 the Titans give up.

Purdue Fort Wayne has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 77.1 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Purdue Fort Wayne is posting 19 more points per game (90.6) than it is in road games (71.6).

The Mastodons are ceding 62.3 points per game this season at home, which is 6.9 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (69.2).

Purdue Fort Wayne is sinking 10 treys per game with a 39.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.6 more threes and 1.8% points better than it is averaging in road games (9.4 threes per game, 37.3% three-point percentage).

Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule