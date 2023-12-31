How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-2, 3-0 Horizon League) will be trying to build on an eight-game home winning run when squaring off against the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-14, 0-3 Horizon League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights
- The Mastodons are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 47.6% the Titans allow to opponents.
- In games Purdue Fort Wayne shoots better than 47.6% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Titans are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Mastodons sit at 299th.
- The Mastodons score 83 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 77.1 the Titans give up.
- Purdue Fort Wayne has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 77.1 points.
Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Purdue Fort Wayne is posting 19 more points per game (90.6) than it is in road games (71.6).
- The Mastodons are ceding 62.3 points per game this season at home, which is 6.9 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (69.2).
- Purdue Fort Wayne is sinking 10 treys per game with a 39.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.6 more threes and 1.8% points better than it is averaging in road games (9.4 threes per game, 37.3% three-point percentage).
Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 86-63
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 62-48
|Petersen Events Center
|12/29/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|W 73-60
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Wright State
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ Youngstown State
|-
|Beeghly Center
