Which basketball team sits on top of the OVC? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Morehead State

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 22-5

10-4 | 22-5 Overall Rank: 174th

174th Strength of Schedule Rank: 105th

105th Last Game: W 83-64 vs Southeast Missouri State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. UT Martin

Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 19-8

9-6 | 19-8 Overall Rank: 216th

216th Strength of Schedule Rank: 248th

248th Last Game: W 81-73 vs Tennessee Tech

Next Game

Opponent: Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. SIU-Edwardsville

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 14-14

8-7 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 266th

266th Strength of Schedule Rank: 276th

276th Last Game: L 78-70 vs Western Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: @ Little Rock

@ Little Rock Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Little Rock

Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 16-15

7-8 | 16-15 Overall Rank: 271st

271st Strength of Schedule Rank: 337th

337th Last Game: L 90-82 vs Tennessee State

Next Game

Opponent: SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Western Illinois

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 14-13

8-6 | 14-13 Overall Rank: 278th

278th Strength of Schedule Rank: 228th

228th Last Game: W 78-70 vs SIU-Edwardsville

Next Game

Opponent: Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Tennessee State

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 12-15

8-7 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 288th

288th Strength of Schedule Rank: 271st

271st Last Game: W 90-82 vs Little Rock

Next Game

Opponent: @ Southern Indiana

@ Southern Indiana Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Eastern Illinois

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 10-17

6-8 | 10-17 Overall Rank: 304th

304th Strength of Schedule Rank: 210th

210th Last Game: L 67-58 vs SIU-Edwardsville

Next Game

Opponent: @ UT Martin

@ UT Martin Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Southern Indiana

Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 9-19

4-11 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 308th

308th Strength of Schedule Rank: 128th

128th Last Game: W 73-62 vs Lindenwood

Next Game

Opponent: Tennessee State

Tennessee State Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Tennessee Tech

Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 7-21

5-10 | 7-21 Overall Rank: 324th

324th Strength of Schedule Rank: 239th

239th Last Game: L 81-73 vs UT Martin

Next Game

Opponent: @ Morehead State

@ Morehead State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Lindenwood

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 5-23

6-8 | 5-23 Overall Rank: 341st

341st Strength of Schedule Rank: 302nd

302nd Last Game: L 73-62 vs Southern Indiana

Next Game

Opponent: @ Western Illinois

@ Western Illinois Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Southeast Missouri State

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 3-24

5-9 | 3-24 Overall Rank: 358th

358th Strength of Schedule Rank: 195th

195th Last Game: L 83-64 vs Morehead State

Next Game