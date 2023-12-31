A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Syracuse Orange (10-1) host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Orange are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Fighting Irish, who have won nine in a row.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Irish's 89.7 points per game are 30.3 more points than the 59.4 the Orange allow.

Notre Dame is 9-1 when it scores more than 59.4 points.

Syracuse has a 10-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 89.7 points.

The Orange record 24.3 more points per game (81.1) than the Fighting Irish give up (56.8).

Syracuse is 10-1 when scoring more than 56.8 points.

When Notre Dame gives up fewer than 81.1 points, it is 9-0.

The Orange shoot 45.2% from the field, 9.1% higher than the Fighting Irish allow defensively.

The Fighting Irish make 50.3% of their shots from the field, 13.8% higher than the Orange's defensive field-goal percentage.

Notre Dame Leaders

Hannah Hidalgo: 23.8 PTS, 6.2 AST, 6.0 STL, 51.1 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (17-for-44)

23.8 PTS, 6.2 AST, 6.0 STL, 51.1 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (17-for-44) Maddy Westbald: 14.3 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

14.3 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Anna DeWolfe: 9.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35)

9.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35) Natalija Marshall: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 60.0 FG%

9.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 60.0 FG% Kylee Watson: 7.6 PTS, 48.3 FG%

