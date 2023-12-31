Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 31
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game at JMA Wireless Dome has the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1) taking on the Syracuse Orange (10-1) at 2:00 PM (on December 31). Our computer prediction projects a win for Notre Dame by a score of 75-69, who is slightly favored by our model.
In their most recent game on Thursday, the Fighting Irish earned an 84-47 win against Western Michigan.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 75, Syracuse 69
Notre Dame Schedule Analysis
- When the Fighting Irish beat the Tennessee Volunteers, the No. 76 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-69 on November 29, it was their best win of the season thus far.
- Notre Dame has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (three).
- Based on the RPI, the Orange have one win over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 119th-most in the nation.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Notre Dame 2023-24 Best Wins
- 74-69 on the road over Tennessee (No. 76) on November 29
- 76-39 at home over Purdue (No. 82) on December 17
- 79-68 over Illinois (No. 88) on November 18
- 90-59 on the road over Ball State (No. 93) on November 24
- 110-52 at home over Northwestern (No. 200) on November 15
Notre Dame Leaders
- Hannah Hidalgo: 23.8 PTS, 6.2 AST, 6.0 STL, 51.1 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (17-for-44)
- Maddy Westbald: 14.3 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Anna DeWolfe: 9.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35)
- Natalija Marshall: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 60.0 FG%
- Kylee Watson: 7.6 PTS, 48.3 FG%
Notre Dame Performance Insights
- The Fighting Irish's +329 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 32.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 89.7 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while allowing 56.8 per outing (61st in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.