Want to follow all of the NFL action in Week 17? There's no better place than NFL RedZone, where you can see every touchdown from every game during the early and late afternoon windows, plus cut-ins to the biggest moments and pivotal drives all day. Read on for a look at all the matchups you can expect to see during today's broadcast.

Date/Time TV Odds
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Buccaneers (-2.5)
Total: 42.5
San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: 49ers (-14)
Total: 49.5
Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Rams (-6.5)
Total: 43.5
Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Bears (-2.5)
Total: 39
Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Ravens (-3)
Total: 46.5
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Bills (-14.5)
Total: 40
Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Eagles (-12.5)
Total: 48
Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Jaguars (-3.5)
Total: 37.5
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Texans (-4)
Total: 44
Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Colts (-4)
Total: 42
Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 31 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Seahawks (-4)
Total: 41
Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 31 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Chiefs (-7)
Total: 45.5
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 31 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Broncos (-3.5)
Total: 37.5

