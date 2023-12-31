Mo Alie-Cox will be up against the 11th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Indianapolis Colts play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Alie-Cox has reeled in nine passes on 15 targets for 125 yards and three scores, averaging 10.4 yards per game so far this season.

Alie-Cox vs. the Raiders

Alie-Cox vs the Raiders (since 2021): 1 GP / 28 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 28 REC YPG / REC TD Las Vegas has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

19 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Raiders this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Las Vegas on the season.

The 210.5 passing yards the Raiders give up per outing makes them the 11th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

Opponents of the Raiders have put up 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Raiders' defense is 10th in the NFL in that category.

Colts Player Previews

Mo Alie-Cox Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 6.5 (-120)

Alie-Cox Receiving Insights

Alie-Cox has received 2.8% of his team's 527 passing attempts this season (15 targets).

He has been targeted 15 times this season, averaging 8.3 yards per target.

Alie-Cox has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 11 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has three total touchdowns this season (8.8% of his team's 34 offensive TDs).

With three red zone targets, Alie-Cox has been on the receiving end of 4.9% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

Alie-Cox's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Falcons 12/24/2023 Week 16 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 12/16/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

