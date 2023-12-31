Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. will face the Las Vegas Raiders and their 11th-ranked passing defense in Week 17, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Pittman has a team-best 1,062 receiving yards on 99 grabs (on 143 targets) with four TDs this season, averaging 75.9 yards per game.

Pittman vs. the Raiders

Pittman vs the Raiders (since 2021): 2 GP / 50 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 50 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Las Vegas in the 2023 season.

The Raiders have allowed 19 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Las Vegas has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 210.5 passing yards per game given up by the Raiders defense makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Raiders have conceded 19 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 10th in NFL play.

Michael Pittman Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 76.5 (-115)

Pittman Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Pittman has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 78.6% of his games (11 of 14).

Pittman has been targeted on 143 of his team's 527 passing attempts this season (27.1% target share).

He is averaging 7.4 yards per target (68th in league play), picking up 1,062 yards on 143 passes thrown his way.

Pittman has tallied a touchdown catch in four of 14 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has four total touchdowns this season (11.8% of his team's 34 offensive TDs).

Pittman (19 red zone targets) has been targeted 31.1% of the time in the red zone (61 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Pittman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 12/16/2023 Week 15 5 TAR / 4 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/10/2023 Week 14 11 TAR / 8 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/3/2023 Week 13 16 TAR / 11 REC / 105 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 13 TAR / 10 REC / 107 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 12 TAR / 8 REC / 84 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

