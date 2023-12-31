Michael Pittman Jr. vs. the Raiders' Defense: Week 17 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Michael Pittman Jr. and the Indianapolis Colts play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium, where they'll face Robert Spillane and the Las Vegas Raiders defense. For more stats and analysis on the Colts receivers' matchup against the Raiders' pass defense, check out this article.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Colts vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Raiders
|134.2
|9.6
|18
|68
|8.49
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Robert Spillane Insights
Michael Pittman Jr. & the Colts' Offense
- Michael Pittman Jr.'s team-high 1,062 yards as a receiver have come on 99 receptions (out of 143 targets) with four touchdowns.
- In the air, Indianapolis is 19th in passing yards in the NFL with 3,318, or 221.2 per game.
- The Colts put up 23.6 points per game, which is the ninth-most in the NFL.
- Indianapolis ranks 14th in the NFL in pass rate, passing the ball 35.1 times per contest.
- In the red zone, the Colts rank 16th in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 61 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 41.5%.
Robert Spillane & the Raiders' Defense
- Robert Spillane has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 130 tackles, seven TFL, 3.5 sacks, and four passes defended.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Las Vegas is 11th in the NFL with 3,157 passing yards allowed (210.5 per game) and 10th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.2).
- So far this year, the Raiders rank eighth in the league with 19.6 points allowed per game. Meanwhile, they rank 16th in total yards allowed with 332.7 given up per game.
- Las Vegas has allowed four players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- 19 players have caught a touchdown against the Raiders this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Robert Spillane Advanced Stats
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Robert Spillane
|Rec. Targets
|143
|47
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|99
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.7
|34
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1062
|130
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|75.9
|8.7
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|468
|7
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|19
|3.5
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|4
|3
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.