Will Lukas Reichel Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 31?
Should you wager on Lukas Reichel to find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars face off on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Reichel stats and insights
- Reichel has scored in three of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Stars this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Reichel has scored two goals on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Reichel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|16:33
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|7:58
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|15:04
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:48
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:48
|Home
|W 3-1
Blackhawks vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
