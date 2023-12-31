For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Louis Crevier a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Louis Crevier score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2800 (Bet $10 to win $280.00 if he scores a goal)

Crevier stats and insights

Crevier is yet to score through 11 games this season.

In one game versus the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Crevier has zero points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 105 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Crevier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:28 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 17:45 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:35 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:33 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:31 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 16:43 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:03 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:06 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:22 Home W 1-0

Blackhawks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

