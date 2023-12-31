Jason Dickinson and the Chicago Blackhawks will face the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Prop bets for Dickinson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Jason Dickinson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Dickinson Season Stats Insights

Dickinson has averaged 15:31 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +8).

Dickinson has scored a goal in 10 of 35 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Dickinson has a point in 14 of 35 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In six of 35 games this season, Dickinson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Dickinson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he goes over.

There is a 28.6% chance of Dickinson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Dickinson Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 35 Games 5 18 Points 3 12 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

