Will Jason Dickinson Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 31?
On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the Dallas Stars. Is Jason Dickinson going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jason Dickinson score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Dickinson stats and insights
- Dickinson has scored in 10 of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Stars this season, and has scored one goal.
- Dickinson has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 23.5% of them.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 105 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Dickinson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|18:48
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|17:54
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|16:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:34
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|18:08
|Home
|W 3-1
Blackhawks vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
